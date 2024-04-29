Heilind Electronics formally opens German logistics hub

The firm stays its chose Frankfurt-Hanau for its skilled workforce and its proximity to Heiland's existing logistics hub in Poland. The 10,000 square metre facility features advanced warehousing solutions equipped with automated conveyor systems and intelligent storage solutions.

Heiland says these features will make better use of space, reduce handling times and ultimately streamline the firm's distribution processes across Europe. In fact, it told reporters that it expects to shorten delivery times across key Western European markets, and even enable next-day deliveries to major markets such as France and Italy.

The new hub will also serve as a 'value-added centre', providing bespoke products to meet specific client requirements, such as precise assembly of connectors, re-reeling of contacts, and kitting operations.

Heilind Electronics is a US-based distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products. It has franchises for more than 150 of the industry’s leading manufacturers, and offers products in 25 component categories including connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management, circuit protection products, terminal blocks, antennas, wire and cable, insulation and identification products.