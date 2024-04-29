Samsung expands partnership with ZEISS to boost memory tech

The two firms are already close partners, and last week Samsung's Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong met his ZEISS counterparts in Germany to agree a long-term roadmap for continued collaboration.

ZEISS is a key player in the global market for advanced chips not least because of the role it plays in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. It supplies thousands of core patents for EUV, which is central to the production of the world's highest-end chips. Thanks in part to Zeiss and EUV, Samsung is set to mass-produce its sixth-generation 10-nanometer-class DRAM around the end of this year.

For its part, ZEISS Group is set to expand its direct presence in Korea with a plan to build a research and development centre in the country valued at USD 34.8 million.

