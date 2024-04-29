Sharp considering $5bn investment in new Indian display fab

Various outlets have reported that Sharp is eyeing an investment worth between USD 3 billion and USD 5 billion to set up the plant. The reports say the company has met with India's Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and is now in talks with several state governments, including Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra about the project.

The plan is to build a site to produce Series 10 displays. At 1000 acres the proposed facility would be larger than Sharp's existing factory in Japan. However, it's believed Sharp may take around a year to confirm its decision.

If the project is approved, it will be another win for India as it seeks to become a major global semiconductor player. The Indian government has made cash and incentives available to overseas firms and has succeeded in attracting investment from Micron, Tower, Tata, Powerchip, Renesas, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and more.