US asset managers mulling huge investment in Intel Ireland

Bloomberg has spoken to 'people with knowledge of the matter' and reports that the proposed venture could raise several billions, including debt. It says the size and structure of the protect have not been finalised and could still change. None of the parties has responded to the reporting.

Intel is currently on an aggressive push to get back to the top of the semiconductor space that it did so much to create. It is building foundries in multiple locations. Its facility in Kildare is a key part of its vision as it is believed to be the first Intel facility to attempt high-volume manufacturing using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.

In September last year, Intel began high-volume production using EUV lithography machines at its UER 17 billion plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare. And just days ago, Intel confirmed it had become the first company to assemble one of ASML's new "High NA EUV" lithography tools.