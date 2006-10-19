Azzurri to enter the Chinese market

Azzurri is about to sign a Hong Kong based distributor to be able to enter the Chinese market.

“We should have a partnership set up by the end of the year and if things go well out there we may look at getting involved with the venture in a more formal way," Azzurri's CEO Mike Carlucci told electronicsweekly.



According to electronicsweekly Azzurri already supplies products to factories in south east Asia, but Carlucci said the company's business with manufacturers in China would benefit from a local presence.