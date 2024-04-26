© vsun
Vsun Solar says it is aiming for an 'integrated industry chain' by making its own silicon wafers, which are used to produce solar panels. And just weeks ago the firm signed a long-term strategic supply agreement for low-carbon silicon materials with South Korea-based polysilicon producer OCI Company.
Vsun Solar starts silicon wafer production in Vietnam
Japanese solar tech specialist Vsun Solar has officially opened its 4-gigawatt silicon wafer plant in Vietnam's northern province of Phu Tho.
Construction of the 132,000 square metre plant started last November with the aim of producing N-type 182.2×182.2mm n-type silicon wafers. It expects to hit full production by the end of this month.
