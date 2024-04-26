Vsun Solar starts silicon wafer production in Vietnam

Construction of the 132,000 square metre plant started last November with the aim of producing N-type 182.2×182.2mm n-type silicon wafers. It expects to hit full production by the end of this month.

Vsun Solar says it is aiming for an 'integrated industry chain' by making its own silicon wafers, which are used to produce solar panels. And just weeks ago the firm signed a long-term strategic supply agreement for low-carbon silicon materials with South Korea-based polysilicon producer OCI Company.

