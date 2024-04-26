Nvidia to buy Israeli startup Run:ai

The two firms have worked together since 2020, with Run:ai's software layer providing scheduling and performance technology. Its tools give some of the world’s largest enterprises the ability to manage and optimise their compute infrastructure, whether on premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments.

Run:ai's open platform is based on Kubernetes, the orchestration layer for modern AI and cloud infrastructure. It supports all popular Kubernetes variants and integrates with third-party AI tools and frameworks.

“Run:ai has been a close collaborator with Nvidia since 2020 and we share a passion for helping our customers make the most of their infrastructure,” said Omri Geller, Run:ai cofounder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to join Nvidia and look forward to continuing our journey together.”

Nvidia says it will continue to offer Run:ai’s products under the same business model for the immediate future. And it will invest in the Run:ai product roadmap as part of its DGX Cloud AI platform.

The two firms didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but Israeli newspaper Calcalist estimated the value of the transaction at USD 700 million.

