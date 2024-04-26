ATX Semiconductor to invest $200 million in Malaysia plant

It plans to invest USD 200 million in the facility over the next five years. This follows the more than USD 55 million already committed to the plant. ATX expects production at the expanded base to commence in the first half of 2026.

ATX Semiconductor offers complete turnkey solutions covering IC packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test. It currently operates six manufacturing plants worldwide, with five in China and one in Melaka. The expanded plant should create over 2,000 jobs.

