TTM opens its first manufacturing facility in Penang

This project is the result of the close collaboration between TTM and its customers to address the increasing demand for geographical manufacturing diversity and PCB supply chain resilience. Built on 27 acres in Penang Science Park, TTM’s facility has highly automated PCB manufacturing capabilities.

The company says that the plant is customised to support mass production requirements in various commercial end markets, including networking, data centre computing, medical, industrial, and instrumentation.

The company's new Penang plant will facilitate the creation of about 1,000 new job opportunities across various categories by 2025. TTM says in a press release that it anticipates that the new plant will generate full run rate revenue of about USD 180 million by 2025.

Adding to this, the plant is built to support a "Phase 2" expansion that could result in a 25% increase.

“The opening of our flagship plant in Penang marks a significant milestone for TTM. We are thrilled to embark on this expansion plan, with a state-of-the-art facility that underscores our commitment to providing our customers with differentiated advanced technology PCB solutions on a global scale. Today, we are proud to celebrate the grand opening of TTM’s first large-scale, highly advanced technology-equipped facility in Southeast Asia. As we step into this new era of innovation and expansion, we are committed to elevating industry standards, meeting customer needs, and propelling TTM’s growth as a new contributor to the Malaysian economy,” says Thomas Edman, President, and CEO of TTM Technologies.

TTM is now entering a production ramp only two years after the initial ground-breaking.