Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 80 Evo
Swedish Mycronic has received a replacement order for a Prexision 80 Evo from an unnamed, but existing customer in Asia.
The company says that the order value is in the range of USD 27-30 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2025.
The Prexision 80 Evo mask writer meets the market’s requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks.
“This order for a Prexision 80 Evo is placed within our replacement program, which is an important part of Mycronic’s customer offering to support customers through generation shifts in their installed base. With this Prexision 80 Evo replacement order, the customer enhances its capacity to produce complex photomasks for the display industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.