TTM Technologies invests in Inovaxe’s SREX Racks

Inovaxe’s SREX Racks boast a storage capacity of up to 880 7-inch reels or 480 13-inch reels. Equipped with sensors and integrated lighting for part identification, these racks offer fast retrieval and return times, reducing kitting processes. Seamlessly integrating with ERP, MES, MRP and pick-and-place software, the SREX racks provide real-time inventory visibility, enhancing operational transparency and control.

“We are excited to integrate Inovaxe’s SREX Racks into our inventory management processes. We anticipate significant improvements in efficiency and productivity,” says Gerald Palmer, Assembly Engineering/Operations Manager at TTM Technologies, Inc., in a press release.

The SREX Racks from Inovaxe are not only ESD-compliant but also equipped for Wi-Fi and internet connectivity, ensuring compatibility with modern manufacturing environments. According to Inovaxe, a typical return on investment is realised in just 3-6 months.