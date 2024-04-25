Nokia's OLT cards are rolling off the production line at Sanmina
Nokia's first Buy America-compliant products have rolled off the Sanmina manufacturing line at the EMS providers facility in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.
It was back in August last year that Nokia partnered with Sanmina to manufacture its broadband network electronics products for the BEAD program in the US.
The first Nokia products to come off the Sanmina manufacturing line are its Optical Line Terminal (OLT) cards, which help connect users to fast, reliable gigabit data services. These devices are critical in fiber networks, ensuring broadband data gets to and from homes or businesses.
Nokia says in a press release that it will self-certify each product according to NTIA specifications to ensure that listed vendors comply with the final guidelines.
“As leaders in broadband, we're excited to announce a significant milestone: our Buy America-compliant products are now rolling off the production line, giving BEAD applicants and infrastructure providers access to technology that will be critical to bridging the digital divide. By aligning with Buy American guidelines, we're actively contributing to the U.S. government's mission of expanding nationwide broadband access,” says Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, in the press release.
Currently, Nokia powers seventy percent of fiber broadband lines in North America.
Charlie Mason, Executive Vice President Worldwide Sales at Sanmina, adds that: “It has been an exciting journey working alongside Nokia to produce the critical fiber-optic technology that will help power the broadband networks of the future. Drawing on more than 40 years of manufacturing experience in the U.S., our team was able to ramp up production in record time and deliver quality products that meet both Nokia’s and NTIA’s Buy America requirements.”