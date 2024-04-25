Nokia's OLT cards are rolling off the production line at Sanmina

It was back in August last year that Nokia partnered with Sanmina to manufacture its broadband network electronics products for the BEAD program in the US.

The first Nokia products to come off the Sanmina manufacturing line are its Optical Line Terminal (OLT) cards, which help connect users to fast, reliable gigabit data services. These devices are critical in fiber networks, ensuring broadband data gets to and from homes or businesses.

Nokia says in a press release that it will self-certify each product according to NTIA specifications to ensure that listed vendors comply with the final guidelines.

“As leaders in broadband, we're excited to announce a significant milestone: our Buy America-compliant products are now rolling off the production line, giving BEAD applicants and infrastructure providers access to technology that will be critical to bridging the digital divide. By aligning with Buy American guidelines, we're actively contributing to the U.S. government's mission of expanding nationwide broadband access,” says Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, in the press release.

Currently, Nokia powers seventy percent of fiber broadband lines in North America.