Thales expands production at its site in Arnstadt

Circuit boards are critical components for all digital solutions with which the railway industry can make the rail infrastructure in Germany, and Europe, fit for the future – even better, faster and safer.

The company says that global supply bottlenecks must not jeopardize this goal. This is why Thales has made its circuit board production even more efficient at its Industrial Competence Center in Arnstadt/Thuringia.

"This means we can increase our production speed and have significantly more planning and delivery security. Our customers such as Deutsche Bahn and all rail travelers benefit from this through better planning of upcoming modernization projects," the company writes in the update.