Intel to hire 1,500 in Israel

Intel has recruited 1,000 workers in Israel since January 2006. Reports are telling that Intel now will recruit some additionally 1,500 workers before the end of 2007.

These reported new recruitments contradicts with Intel's previously released plans to cut 10,500 workers. In Israel Intel has about 7,000 workers recruitment drive appears to imply Intel is not planning any delay to the ramping of chip production at Fab 28, its 300-mm wafer fab under construction at Kiryat Gat.

