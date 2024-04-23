ZF opens automotive technology center in Mexico.

The new building joins the advanced electronic components manufacturing plant that started production in 2023, thus completing the Monterrey campus – a strategic complex for the automotive technology company at a regional and global level. It is the first multi-functional and multi-divisional campus for ZF in Mexico.

ZF’s Monterrey campus is located in a 43,294 square meter area inside FINSA Guadalupe Industrial Park.

"This center is of utmost importance to our company regionally and globally, as it will allow us to drive innovation and the development of new technologies, helping us stay at the forefront of the mobility industry. In addition, the hubs of corporate functions such as finance, IT and HR operations, which are also part of this campus, are extremely relevant to guarantee the operation and efficiency of the company, since they serve various regions," says Martin Fischer, President of ZF North America in a press release.

ZF invested USD 200 million to create the complex in Mexico. The building that houses the corporate functions and the Research and Development center was designed under the "Office 3.0" concept, based on open spaces to promote collaboration and multi-disciplinary work.

The ZF Electronic Systems Monterrey manufacturing plant produces smart cameras for Advanced Assisted Driving Systems (ADAS) and Integrated Brake Control systems, with capability for fully automated driving in passenger and light commercial vehicles.

The Research and Development center has 16 laboratories that can perform tests to prevent and correct product failures. Its equipment simulates the real-world conditions a vehicle is exposed to in different environments, allowing engineers to gain accurate information about its behavior in various situations.