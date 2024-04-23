Contac Solutions acquire Weka kabelkonfektion

Weka has been operating since 1995 and has a long history of manufacturing cable harnesses – the company has also collaborated with Contac for several years. The German company had a turnover of approximately EUR 7.9 million in 2023 and currently has 60 employees.

"Contac has a clear plan for growth both organically and through acquisitions. Despite Corona and the current world events, we have managed to keep the pace up in recent years and both turnover and order intake are holding up. Weka fits well into our ambition to grow in Europe and especially in Germany. We know Weka well after several years of cooperation and see obvious synergies both for existing and new potential customers," Contac Solution writes in a press release.

Contac's factories in Romania and China can support Weka in different ways and similarly, Contac will gain a local platform in Germany for existing and new customers. Weka has a broad fleet of machines, excellent technical competence and many high-expectation customers.



Weka's current CEO Stefan Lilienthal remains in his role. The ambition is to continue being small and flexible, but with the resources of a large company. In the long term, Contac expects to find synergies in various areas, but the overall goal is to ensure that the company takes advantage of the potential that exists for growth in Germany.