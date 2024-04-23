Rohde & Schwarz opens new facility in India

The opening not only increases the company's presence in the third-largest city in India, but also strengthens its commitment to the "Make in India" initiative of the government – fostering innovation across the automotive, telecom, semiconductor, electronics, aerospace and defense sectors.

"We are proud to expand our presence in Bengaluru. For Rohde & Schwarz, India is not merely a growth market but a vital component of our global strategy. The new facility marks a significant milestone in our journey toward strengthening our position as a trusted partner in India’s evolving technological landscape. Moreover, it reflects our contribution to the Make in India initiative through a large team of highly skilled engineers,” says Andreas Pauly, President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Rohde & Schwarz, in a press release.

By expanding R&D activities in India, Rohde & Schwarz says that it can enhance technological excellence for the Indian market. The R&D team in Bengaluru is involved in developing next-gen solutions for the company’s Test and Measurement Division.

The new facility houses an ISO 9001 and ISO17025 (NABL) accredited calibration and repair service centre, offering precision services to meet the quality standards of the industry. Furthermore, the facility will also encompass sales, applications, systems integration and a dedicated demo display area showcasing various test and measurement equipment and test solutions.