Rohde & Schwarz opens new facility in India
On April 22, Rohde & Schwarz inaugurated a new facility centre in Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park, housing R&D, system integration as well as calibration and repair services.
The opening not only increases the company's presence in the third-largest city in India, but also strengthens its commitment to the "Make in India" initiative of the government – fostering innovation across the automotive, telecom, semiconductor, electronics, aerospace and defense sectors.
"We are proud to expand our presence in Bengaluru. For Rohde & Schwarz, India is not merely a growth market but a vital component of our global strategy. The new facility marks a significant milestone in our journey toward strengthening our position as a trusted partner in India’s evolving technological landscape. Moreover, it reflects our contribution to the Make in India initiative through a large team of highly skilled engineers,” says Andreas Pauly, President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Rohde & Schwarz, in a press release.
By expanding R&D activities in India, Rohde & Schwarz says that it can enhance technological excellence for the Indian market. The R&D team in Bengaluru is involved in developing next-gen solutions for the company’s Test and Measurement Division.
The new facility houses an ISO 9001 and ISO17025 (NABL) accredited calibration and repair service centre, offering precision services to meet the quality standards of the industry. Furthermore, the facility will also encompass sales, applications, systems integration and a dedicated demo display area showcasing various test and measurement equipment and test solutions.
“Our presence spans multiple locations throughout the country, encompassing tier-II cities directly and via our extensive channel partner network. We are excited about the opportunities that our new facility brings, allowing us to enhance our services to the Indian technology industry and facilitate innovation in the electronics, semiconductor, automotive and telecommunications sectors,” says Yatish Mohan, Managing Director Rohde & Schwarz India.