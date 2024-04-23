Festo and Phoenix Contact enter technology partnership

The new product generation is expected to be launched at the end of the year. The integration of PLCnext Technology opens up a wide range of opportunities for Festo and its customers.

PLCnext Technology is based on an open architecture that allows individual solutions to be developed and existing systems. Festo can therefore offer customised automation solutions for specific customer requirements.

The combination of know-how from the two companies enables profitable cooperation to be able to solve future technological challenges - such as in the area of cybersecurity - in the best possible way, according to a press release.

The companies say that the partnership promises innovative solutions for Industry 4.0. By working together and pooling resources, the challenges of digital transformation can be mastered together.

The common goal is to meet the requirements arising from the convergence of IT and OT (Information Technology and Operations Technology) in the industry through open automation solutions.

“In a rapidly changing world, it is becoming increasingly important to enter into partnerships and work together within the framework of open technology platforms. A paradigm shift is clearly noticeable. Together with Festo, we will continue to work on generating new solutions for our customers. Because sustainable innovation can only be achieved through close cooperation," emphasizes Frank Stührenberg, CEO of Phoenix Contact in a press release.

Festo has been looking for a partner with an open system approach for its future direction, who will provide an appropriate operating system, develop it further, and launch it on the market.