Taiwan shook by a string of earthquakes

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported more than a dozen quakes along side the east coast of the island. A few of them briefly shook Taipei. So far there has been no immediate reports of damage, as reported by Reuters.

According to CWA, the quakes were centred around the county of Hualien – which was struck by a 7.2 magnitude temblor earlier this month. Since then, Taiwan has been jolted by hundreds of aftershocks.