Electronics Production | February 23, 2005
Nokia 20th years in China
Nokia marks 20 years in China and reaffirms its strong, long-term commitment to the world's largest mobile phone market. Since the outset, Nokia has grown its presence in China from an original staff of five in 1985 to more than 4,700 employees, working predominantly in global manufacturing and R&D.
As demonstration of Nokia's localization strategy in China, the company has also worked to maximize growth and global competitiveness for all parties in the value chain, which has so far contributed to the creation of an estimated 25,000 jobs among the company's cooperation partners and local sub-contractors and suppliers.
Jorma Ollila, Nokia Chairman and CEO said: "In 2004, Nokia not only retained, but clearly extended, its position as the number one player in the Chinese mobile device market. This is thanks to the strong Nokia brand here, our leading technology and quality products, as well as the recent hard work done in driving the efficiency and reach of our distribution system, particularly in more rural areas.
"It was also an excellent year for exports. We were again ranked the largest telecom exporter in China, a position held since 2000, with our export sales growing 56% year on year in 2004 to reach a record USD 3.3 billion*."
Strategically, China is very important for Nokia. As the company's second largest market, China 2004 net sales rose sharply to USD 3.6 billion, representing growth of 44% on the previous year. China also plays a major part in Nokia's global manufacturing base as a logistics hub and in its global R&D network. During 2005, in meeting growing market demand, Nokia plans to add further capacity to its manufacturing facilities in China, as well as expand its activities in R&D.
Mobile subscriber growth in China is expected to almost double over the next five years, driven by a strong replacement market in urban areas and more and more users in rural China gaining access to mobile communications. Nokia estimates the total global mobile subscriber base, which hit 1.7 billion at the end of last year, to reach three billion by 2010. Of these new subscriptions, nearly one quarter are expected to be in China.
"This represents a tremendous opportunity for Nokia," said Ollila. "Our aim is to maintain our leading position in China and to continue to grow as the most preferred partner within the Chinese mobile communications industry.
"We target strengthening our market share in China again this year, with growth largely on the strength of ongoing expansion into non-urban areas and our ability to keep coming up with the quality, tailored high-tech products that our Chinese customers want. The expected roll-out of 3G networks and related services also represent an opportunity to improve our position in the Chinese market. During the next three years, I would not be surprised to see China become Nokia's largest market in net sales terms."
Jorma Ollila, Nokia Chairman and CEO said: "In 2004, Nokia not only retained, but clearly extended, its position as the number one player in the Chinese mobile device market. This is thanks to the strong Nokia brand here, our leading technology and quality products, as well as the recent hard work done in driving the efficiency and reach of our distribution system, particularly in more rural areas.
"It was also an excellent year for exports. We were again ranked the largest telecom exporter in China, a position held since 2000, with our export sales growing 56% year on year in 2004 to reach a record USD 3.3 billion*."
Strategically, China is very important for Nokia. As the company's second largest market, China 2004 net sales rose sharply to USD 3.6 billion, representing growth of 44% on the previous year. China also plays a major part in Nokia's global manufacturing base as a logistics hub and in its global R&D network. During 2005, in meeting growing market demand, Nokia plans to add further capacity to its manufacturing facilities in China, as well as expand its activities in R&D.
Mobile subscriber growth in China is expected to almost double over the next five years, driven by a strong replacement market in urban areas and more and more users in rural China gaining access to mobile communications. Nokia estimates the total global mobile subscriber base, which hit 1.7 billion at the end of last year, to reach three billion by 2010. Of these new subscriptions, nearly one quarter are expected to be in China.
"This represents a tremendous opportunity for Nokia," said Ollila. "Our aim is to maintain our leading position in China and to continue to grow as the most preferred partner within the Chinese mobile communications industry.
"We target strengthening our market share in China again this year, with growth largely on the strength of ongoing expansion into non-urban areas and our ability to keep coming up with the quality, tailored high-tech products that our Chinese customers want. The expected roll-out of 3G networks and related services also represent an opportunity to improve our position in the Chinese market. During the next three years, I would not be surprised to see China become Nokia's largest market in net sales terms."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments