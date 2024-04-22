Malaysian government unveils new semiconductor strategy

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the plan is in line with the initiatives under the country's New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030). This identifies wafer fabrication as one of the key projects to further strengthen Malaysia’s position in semiconductors.

Anwar Ibrahim added that a key plank of the strategy will be the development of the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP). He annoucned that the government has agreed to make KIGIP a joint venture funded by the government-linked investment company (GLIC) in collaboration with the federal government and the Perak government.

He said: “This is a starting point for the Madani Government’s efforts to accelerate the development of KIGIP, which is seen as one of the main catalysts to attract green investments into the country."

With the announcement of this strategic plan, Malaysia is adding itself to the list of Asian companies trying to become part of the chip supply chain. In recent weeks, for example. Pakistan and Indonesia joined the clamour.

The Pakistan government unveiled a Pakistan National Semiconductor Plan with the aim of exporting integrated circuit (IC) design services, and boosting the skills of its population. Meanwhile Indonesia confirmed plans to develop its semiconductor industry as part of its long term Indonesia Emas Vision 2045 strategy.

