LEM Holding opens its first manufacturing plant in Penang
Switzerland-based electrical measurement company LEM has started production at a new 11,800 square metre facility in Penang Science Park, Malaysia.
LEM engineers and manufactures solutions for measuring electrical parameters. It sells its sensors to a wide range of industries and applications, including cars, trucks, trains, e-bikes, EV charging stations, solar inverters, wind turbines, robots, servo-drives, welding machines, and lab instruments.
It employs 1,500 people in over 15 countries, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. LEM's new facility currently employs 70, but the firm has plans to expand it after acquiring an additional 5,000 square metres of land.
Frank Rehfeld, LEM's CEO, said: “With the fast growth in automation and renewable energy production, we can expect to start our expansion plans for this facility in 2026 or 2027.”