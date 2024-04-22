LEM Holding opens its first manufacturing plant in Penang

LEM engineers and manufactures solutions for measuring electrical parameters. It sells its sensors to a wide range of industries and applications, including cars, trucks, trains, e-bikes, EV charging stations, solar inverters, wind turbines, robots, servo-drives, welding machines, and lab instruments.

It employs 1,500 people in over 15 countries, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. LEM's new facility currently employs 70, but the firm has plans to expand it after acquiring an additional 5,000 square metres of land.