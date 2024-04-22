Infosys to acquire German automotive engineering firm

Infosys says the deal will give it better access to marquee German original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a multidisciplinary team of 2200 people across locations in Germany, Austria, China, UK, and nearshore locations in Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, and India.



in-tech describes its product set as= system design, methodical consulting, advanced electronics platform development and validation of automotive specific software and hardware systems, infotainment, and experience validation.

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said: "The automotive industry today is going through a pivotal change, with connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles, and most importantly software-defined vehicles. Electronics and software will drive value for next generation vehicles. Infosys' leadership with comprehensive offerings serving global auto OEMs, tier-one, and e-mobility start-ups, coupled with in-tech' engineering prowess presents a differentiated value to our clients bringing high quality innovative products to market faster."

The acquisition is expected to close during the first half of fiscal 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.