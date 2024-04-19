Earthquake could have cost TSMC $92.44m

Reporting says the quake is also expected to bring a 50-basis point drop to TSMC's second quarter gross margin, after this was disclosed in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

It could have been worse. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake was the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, with 17 people killed and more than 1000 injured. TSMC is located in a region less affected by the quake though it evacuated some of its manufacturing facilities as a precautionary measure.

However, there were no power outages or structural damage to TSMC's most important tools, and its EUV litho machines were not affected.