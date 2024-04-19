Silvaco files for IPO, closes deal with Micron

The US company provides EDA, technology computer-aided design and system in package solutions that enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate products' time-to-market, and reduce development and manufacturing costs.

Its customers include semiconductor manufacturers and OEMs across verticals such power devices, display, memory, automotive and telecoms.

One of Silvaco's key partners is memory giant Micron, and this week the two firms agreed a new partnership. It comprises an expansion of their software licence and support services agreement, a USD 5.0 million investment from Micron (in the form of a senior subordinated convertible promissory note), and a commitment to develop Silvaco’s FTCO digital twin modelling tools.

Dr. Gurtej Sandhu, Principal Fellow of Technology Pathfinding at Micron Technology, said: “Micron is excited to strengthen our partnership with Silvaco. Silvaco’s AI and digital twin solution is enabling us to accelerate our groundbreaking advancements in memory and storage.”

The deal comes a week after Silvaco filed for its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Market. The company hopes to raise USD 100 million from the float.