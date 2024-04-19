SK hynix and TSMC to collaborate on HBM4 innovation

HBM is a type of high-speed memory that is used in high-performance computing applications. Its high bandwidth and low latency makes it ideal for applications that require rapid data transfer.

The race is now on to go to market with HBM4 chips – the sixth generation of the HBM family – especially given the rising demand for AI memory, AI servers and on-device AI applications.

Korean memory specialist SK hynix currently uses a proprietary technology to make base dies up to HBM3E, but with this MoU it plans to adopt TSMC’s advanced logic process for HBM4’s base die. This will allow additional functionality can be packed into limited space and "enable breakthroughs in memory performance through trilateral collaboration between product design, foundry, and memory provider."

SK hynix and TSMC also agreed to work on integrating of SK hynix’s HBM and TSMC’s CoWoS technology. The two firms hope to start HBM4 chip production from 2026.