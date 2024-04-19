Runjing Chemical buys two Chinese plants

Runjing supplies components to major global panel manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, BOE, HKC, CSOT, and Tianma. In 2020, it established XINKE Electronic Materials in Hefei to produce high-purity semiconductor-grade products including hydrogen peroxide, ammonia water, and isopropanol.

Japan-based Sumitomo Chemical supplies process chemicals for flat panel displays. The now-acquired subsidiaries focus on providing etchants, developers, and peelers with stable quality for downstream customers.

Runjing says the purchase will enable it to expand its product offering to the wet electronic chemical market in China.