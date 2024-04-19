Eindhoven University unveils Future Chips project

The new Future Chips flagship will bring together the university and local tech firms in a multidisciplinary collaboration. It has been supported in part by the government's EUR 2.5 billion euro 'Operation Beethoven' scheme, which was set up to convince executives from ASML (the Netherland's biggest chip firm) not to re-locate.

Robert-Jan Smits, President of the TU/e Executive Board, said: “This is an investment in the future economic model of the Netherlands and contributes to Europe’s sovereignty agenda. It will act as a booster of our Future Chips flagship, which we will use to build on our strengths in semicon.”

TU/e is a specialist in semiconductor R&D. It is home to more than chip technology 700 researchers – a number that is now expected to grow significantly following this announcement.

