Hitachi and Sagar Semi agree MoU on high-power devices
Hitachi's Power Semiconductor Device (HPSD) division has agreed a deal to help India's Sagar Semiconductors to build a new facility to produce high-voltage semiconductors for the automotive industry.
The two companies say they will work together on developing solutions tailored for emerging technologies in the Indian market, focusing on sectors such as automotive but also white goods, energy storage solutions, and railways.
Specifically, HPSD says it will support a technical transfer related to the end-to-end manufacture of high-voltage devices such as IGBTs (insulated-gate bipolar transistor), Si MOSFET and SiC MOSFETs. The facility will have the capacity to produce 100 million units a year. HPSD will also help Hyderabad-based Sagar to train its employees in India and Japan.
“This collaboration is envisaged to strengthen India’s semiconductor and power electronics ecosystem by fostering indigenous manufacturing capabilities, skill development, and advancing technological prowess through new product development,” said Kedar Reddy, Managing Director of Sagar Semi.