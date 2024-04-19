Hitachi and Sagar Semi agree MoU on high-power devices

The two companies say they will work together on developing solutions tailored for emerging technologies in the Indian market, focusing on sectors such as automotive but also white goods, energy storage solutions, and railways.





Specifically, HPSD says it will support a technical transfer related to the end-to-end manufacture of high-voltage devices such as IGBTs (insulated-gate bipolar transistor), Si MOSFET and SiC MOSFETs. The facility will have the capacity to produce 100 million units a year. HPSD will also help Hyderabad-based Sagar to train its employees in India and Japan.