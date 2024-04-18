VT Mechatronics doubles its assembly capacity

VT Mechatronics is a contract manufacturer of high-complexity machines. The company has a track record in the semiconductor industry and the medical equipment market proves this.

Since September 2023, the company has made investments to facilitate innovation and growth by doubling its assembly area and modernising its warehouses to optimise logistics.

In February the company's new facility was completed, providing four additional areas within a 780 square metres space, effectively doubling the company's assembly capacity. According to the video below, VT Mechatronics are already planning another expansion of 800 square metres, for which the concrete foundation has already been completed.

By May, the internal renovations will be complete, paving the way for production in the new hall by mid-June, the company states in an update on LinkedIn.