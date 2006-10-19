CTS and Ambient in agreement

Ambient and CTS has announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding related to production of Ambient's X2 BPL Access Node.

The agreement with CTS allows Ambient to ensure volume production capability, which can scale to meet marketplace demands. CTS will provide full turnkey EMS services, including PCB assembly, box build integration and direct-ship logistics from its New Hampshire facility. Through this agreement CTS represents a strategic global supply-chain partner with multi-national and multi-plant capabilities for Ambient.

