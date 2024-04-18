Fineline acquires IBR Leiterplatten

Fine Line Gesellschaft für Leiterplattentechnik mbH has acquired 100% of the shares of IBR located in Bad Rappenau in Baden-Württemberg in southern Germany.

IBR will continue to operate independently and will now strengthen its position in the market, benefiting from additional production capacities, resources and infrastructure from the strong Fineline network, a press release reads. This means that existing projects and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged for IBR customers.

"We are pleased to be able to offer IBR customers even more opportunities and benefits for stronger cooperation," says Christian Ringler, Managing Director IBR, in the press release.

With the acquisition of IBR, Fineline continues to expand its position as a value-added reseller of printed circuit boards in Germany and the DACH region.