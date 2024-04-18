Fineline acquires IBR Leiterplatten
IBR Leiterplatten GmbH & Co. KG joins the Fineline Global Group and is now a part of the PCB supplier.
Fine Line Gesellschaft für Leiterplattentechnik mbH has acquired 100% of the shares of IBR located in Bad Rappenau in Baden-Württemberg in southern Germany.
IBR will continue to operate independently and will now strengthen its position in the market, benefiting from additional production capacities, resources and infrastructure from the strong Fineline network, a press release reads. This means that existing projects and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged for IBR customers.
"We are pleased to be able to offer IBR customers even more opportunities and benefits for stronger cooperation," says Christian Ringler, Managing Director IBR, in the press release.
With the acquisition of IBR, Fineline continues to expand its position as a value-added reseller of printed circuit boards in Germany and the DACH region.
"The Fineline team and I are very excited to see what IBR's recipe for success has been so far, and at the same time how we will continue to successfully develop both business models in the future," adds Dirk Wolter, Managing Director Fineline Germany.