Mitsubishi to expand Texas plant for semiconductor chemicals

Super-pure hydrogen peroxide and super-pure ammonium hydroxide are primarily used as cleaning, etching, and abrading agents in the semiconductor wafer and device manufacturing processes. The increasing miniaturisation of semiconductors in recent years has been generating a growing demand for a higher-quality chemical solution. And as the market for semiconductors will likely continue to grow in the long term – with advancements in IoT and AI technologies expanding the range of semiconductor applications – the company is looking to expand.

Against this backdrop, MPCA – which boasts the largest supply capacity in North America – is experiencing growing demand from major customers who are building plants and need solutions to reduce supply risk and ensure a stable supply of products.

MPCA is currently expanding its Oregon plant in advance of the Texas plant expansion. By increasing production capacity in North America in response to customer and market trends, MPCA aims to contribute to the further growth of the semiconductor industry.