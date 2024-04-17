Bransys expands PCB assembly capabilities

The Jade MKII is known for its precision and reliability in selective soldering processes. Bransys has opted for several upgrades to enhance the system's performance, including the inclusion of the Flux PS, Preheat for the top side, and a solder bath.

The Flux PS (Pump System) upgrade offers enhanced control over the flux deposition process, ensuring consistent and precise application. With this upgrade, Bransys can achieve improved solder joint integrity and reliability.

The addition of Preheat for top side capability allows the company to further optimise the soldering process, ensuring proper heat distribution and eliminating thermal stress on delicate components.

By integrating a solder bath into the Jade MKII system, Bransys can leverage the benefits of both solder fountain and mini-wave soldering technologies. This combination facilitates efficient and accurate soldering of through-hole components, even in challenging applications.