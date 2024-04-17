© Merlin Flex
Merlin Flex commissions new ENIG Line
UK-based PCB manufacturer Merlin Flex continues its investment programme by fully installing and commissioning a brand-new Electroless Nickel/Immersion Gold (ENIG) plating line.
The new line is the second bespoke plating line supplied by Slovakian manufacturer PPT.
The line handles the company's complete portfolio of products including very thin Flexible panels, Flex/Rigid Multilayers and Long Flex products and brings with it additional process controls to meet customers' high specification requirements.
Merlin Flex is currently installing more new and additional equipment as part of its current investment programme.