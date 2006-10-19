Stadium increased sales

UK based EMS provider Stadium plc announced sales of £19.18m and profit before taxation of £1.34m for the six months ended 30 June 2006 which is slightly better than the year before.

Stadium Group plc, the AIM listed provider of Electronic Manufacturing Services, announces increased sales of £19.18m and profit before taxation of £1.34m for the six months ended 30 June 2006. The principal activity of Stadium is the production of electronic products and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers from its manufacturing facilities in China and the UK. Stadium serves customers worldwide, primarily in the Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive sectors.

Financial Highlights



Turnover went up by 6% to £19.18m (2005: £18.05m) and the profit before taxation unchanged at £1.34m (2005: £1.34m). Results include £0.36m gain on relocation of Hong Kong offices.