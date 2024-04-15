SweGaN confirms strategic partnership with RFHIC
Swedish semiconductor manufacturer SweGaN has announced a strategic equity investment and joint product development deal with Korea's RFHIC Corporation.
SweGaN is a specialist in engineered high-performance Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC) epitaxial wafers. Over the last decade, it has developed solutions for RF and power devices that can be used in various applications such 5G telecommunications infrastructure, defence radars, satellite communications, on-board chargers, and data centres.
Meanwhile RFHIC provides GaN transistors, high-power solid-state power amplifiers, and high-power microwave generator systems. With this new JV and equity investment, SweGaN will expand its in-house manufacturing and R&D capability. It says this will invigorate its position in multiple geographical markets and lead the a transition from legacy material solutions to newGaN semiconductors.
Jr-Tai Chen, CEO and Founder of SweGaN, said: “With the accelerating demand for high-performance semiconductor materials to power a multitude of applications and increase the efficiency in an energy-conscious world, the new equity investment will support SweGaN’s capacity expansion plan of its best-in-class GaN-on-SiC epitaxial wafers and tap joint product developments with RFHIC."