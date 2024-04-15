SweGaN confirms strategic partnership with RFHIC

SweGaN is a specialist in engineered high-performance Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC) epitaxial wafers. Over the last decade, it has developed solutions for RF and power devices that can be used in various applications such 5G telecommunications infrastructure, defence radars, satellite communications, on-board chargers, and data centres.

Meanwhile RFHIC provides GaN transistors, high-power solid-state power amplifiers, and high-power microwave generator systems. With this new JV and equity investment, SweGaN will expand its in-house manufacturing and R&D capability. It says this will invigorate its position in multiple geographical markets and lead the a transition from legacy material solutions to newGaN semiconductors.