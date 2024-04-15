SK siltron bags another huge US subsidy

Last week, SK siltron announced it would receive USD 77 million in support from the state of Michigan in the form of investment subsidies and tax incentives. It is building a silicon carbide (SiC) wafer plant for next-generation power semiconductors in the state. This new support package comes just two months after the company received a USD 544 million subsidy from the federal US government.

Buoyed by the new investment, SK siltron CSS, the US subsidiary of SK siltron, plans to complete the expansion of its Bay City-based plant by 2027.

SK siltron is an offshoot of SK Hynix and manufactures wafers made of silicon carbide (SiC) that can be used in power electronics applications including electric and hybrid vehicles. It is the only Korean company that supplies global producers with advanced solutions that achieve defect-free crystals, 20 nm size particle control, and super flat surface control.