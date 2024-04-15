Renesas reboots its Kofu plant after nine years

The Kofu facility previously manufactured 150mm and 200mm wafer fabrication lines, but ceased operations in October 2014. Renesas decided in May 2022 to revive the plant as a 300-mm wafer fab and spent USD 587 million converting it for its new purpose. The factory will start mass production of insulated-gate bipolar transistors and other products in 2025.

"We are proud to announce a remarkable achievement of the Kofu Factory. After its closure in 2014, the Kofu Factory has gone through a transformation and emerged as a dedicated 300-mm wafer fab for power semiconductors, exactly a decade later," said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas. "The power semiconductors produced at the Kofu Factory will help maximize the effective use of electricity, which will be in significant demand as EVs and AI continue to proliferate and advance."