Friel to lead Abacus Manufacturing Organisation

Abacus Group has announced the appointment of Clifford Friel to head up its manufacturing organisation including CTL Manufacturing, CCS Electronics and Deltron Emcon.

He brings over 20 years experience of leadership and operational management from AVX to the role.



"Clifford has an impressive track record and many years experience in the worldwide electronics sector, and we believe he will be a great asset to the enlarged Abacus Group," said Martin Kent, Chief Executive, Abacus Group. "I am confident that he will provide the appropriate leadership to build and strengthen our position in value added services."