Samsung edges closer to first ever workers' strike

The union has been negotiating with Samsung for many months over wage increases, but has failed to reach agreement. Management offered an average wage increase of 5.1 percent this year including a 3.0 percent basic increase and a 2.1 percent performance increase. The NSEU wants a 6.5 percent wage increase and 200 percent special performance pay.

There are other unions involved in the talks, and not all voted to strike. However, the scale of NSEU's membership meant that 74 percent of workers did cast their votes in favour. If the union approves the action, it will be the first strike since the foundation of the Korean tech giant in 1969.

