Coherent has secured $15m of CHIPS Act funding

The firm has confirmed that it has been awarded USD 15 million from the Chips and Science budget. This is as a result of its membership of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide-Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub based in North Carolina. It will now work towards launching wide (silicon carbide) and ultrawide (single-crystal diamond) bandgap semiconductors.

Both types of chip are in high demand. Coherent says silicon carbide power electronics are recognised for their potential to improve the energy efficiency of AI and traditional hyperscale data centres. Meanwhile single-crystal diamond promises to exceed the performance of silicon carbide and support the development of quantum computing, quantum encryption, and quantum sensing.