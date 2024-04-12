India's semiconductor trade body teams up with SEMI

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two bodies agreed to "foster collaboration and synergies...with the aim of enhancing the Indian semiconductor ecosystem and global partnerships." The specific objective is to connect Indian stakeholders to the global supply chain in areas such as manufacturing, design, skills, R&D and academia.

SEMI represents more than 3,000 member companies in the semiconductor design and manufacturing supply chain. It's an obvious target for India's chip stakeholders, who are aggressively targeting global partners and whose government recently approved a USD 15.2 billion budget to build three new semiconductor plants.

Dr V Veerappan, Chair of IESA, said: “We are poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth, collaboration, and technological advancement between Indian and global players.”

