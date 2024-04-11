NCAB names new CFO

Tim brings with him long and broad experience in managerial business finance roles, including M&A and IT. He will assume his new role no later than October 2024.

In his career, Tim Benjamin has spent almost 20 years within the Sandvik Group, most recently in the role of Business Area CFO for Sandvik Mining & Rock Solutions. Before that, he held various roles both in the US and Sweden as Controller and VP Finance in different parts of the group, from production to sales.

"After Anders Forsén announced that he wished to leave his position after 16 years as CFO to have more free time, we have carried out a recruitment process. Our goal has been to find a new CFO with an industrial background and experience from M&A's. We have been looking for a candidate who is business oriented and can continue to drive NCAB's expansion in the M&A area. It was also important to find a good leader experienced in leading a finance team and interacting with investors," says Peter Kruk, CEO of NCAB in a press release.