NCAB names new CFO
Swedish PCB supplier NCAB has appointed Tim Benjamin as its new CFO. He succeeds Anders Forsén who announced in early February that he plans to retire in 2024.
Tim brings with him long and broad experience in managerial business finance roles, including M&A and IT. He will assume his new role no later than October 2024.
In his career, Tim Benjamin has spent almost 20 years within the Sandvik Group, most recently in the role of Business Area CFO for Sandvik Mining & Rock Solutions. Before that, he held various roles both in the US and Sweden as Controller and VP Finance in different parts of the group, from production to sales.
"After Anders Forsén announced that he wished to leave his position after 16 years as CFO to have more free time, we have carried out a recruitment process. Our goal has been to find a new CFO with an industrial background and experience from M&A's. We have been looking for a candidate who is business oriented and can continue to drive NCAB's expansion in the M&A area. It was also important to find a good leader experienced in leading a finance team and interacting with investors," says Peter Kruk, CEO of NCAB in a press release.
"NCAB is a company growing globally with great opportunities, and I am very pleased to take on the role of CFO and lead the finance team. I also look forward to maintaining a high pace in the acquisition processes. I look forward to being part of the Group Management Team and contribute with strategy, IT and finance expertise. It feels exciting to be part of a growth journey in the top management of a smaller but growing global company," says Tim Benjamin.