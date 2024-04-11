TT Electronics awarded contract with Kongsberg

TT Electronics will provide engineering and production for cable harness and housing assemblies for Kongsberg’s Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) in an agreed contract to the end of 2026.

“With decades of experience supporting our customers on critical military land, air, sea and munitions programmes, we are proud to have built a reputation based on collaboration and trust,” said Michael Leahan, Executive Vice President, Commercial at TT Electronics, in a press release.

This award is the latest in a series of new contract signings for TT Electronics in the UK and North America, driven by an increased demand for global aerospace and defence platform production. Awards announced in recent weeks include RBSL Challenger 3 Award for cable assembly at TT’s Abercynon site and a multi-year contract with Marotta Controls from the company’s site in Cleveland Ohio.