Mycronic receives an order for an SLX mask writer
Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
The order value is said to be in the range of USD 7-9 million and delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2025.
With the SLX laser mask writer Mycronic looks to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“We have now surpassed 50 orders since we launched the SLX at the end of 2019. This success has been driven by orders from new customers, as in this case, as well as repeat orders from semiconductor photomask producers globally”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.