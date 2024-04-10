MVTec opens its first subsidiary in Taiwan
MVTec Software GmbH is strengthening its activities in Taiwan and has established a subsidiary in Hsinchu, southwest of Taipei.
The new subsidiary opened on April 1, 2024, and is intended to intensify the exchange with customers from Taiwan.
"Our goal at MVTec is to be close to our customers worldwide. Taiwan is a strategically important market for us. We believe that with our increased local presence, together with our local partners, we can understand and serve the needs and requirements of our customers even better," says Martin Krumey, Vice President Sales at MVTec, in a press release.
MVTec has already had a sales office in Taiwan since 2020. This will now be relocated from its previous location in Taichung to Hsinchu and upscaled into a subsidiary.
In terms of personnel, MVTec is focusing on continuity in Taiwan. Jash Chu and Edward Tsai, who were already working in the sales office in Taichung, are the first two employees of the new subsidiary MVTec Taiwan Co., LTD.
"Our focus sector in Taiwan clearly is the semiconductor industry. Automation and the corresponding use of machine vision, including our software, are already very advanced here. Nevertheless, the market is growing very dynamically. We decided to open the subsidiary to meet the increasing technical challenges in particular," says Martin Krumey.