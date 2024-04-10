MVTec opens its first subsidiary in Taiwan

The new subsidiary opened on April 1, 2024, and is intended to intensify the exchange with customers from Taiwan.

"Our goal at MVTec is to be close to our customers worldwide. Taiwan is a strategically important market for us. We believe that with our increased local presence, together with our local partners, we can understand and serve the needs and requirements of our customers even better," says Martin Krumey, Vice President Sales at MVTec, in a press release.

MVTec has already had a sales office in Taiwan since 2020. This will now be relocated from its previous location in Taichung to Hsinchu and upscaled into a subsidiary.

In terms of personnel, MVTec is focusing on continuity in Taiwan. Jash Chu and Edward Tsai, who were already working in the sales office in Taichung, are the first two employees of the new subsidiary MVTec Taiwan Co., LTD.