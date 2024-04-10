ESD industry posts $4.4B in Revenue in Q4 2023

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 14.1%.

“Electronic design automation (EDA) continued to report strong revenue growth in Q4 2023,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. “The Computer-Aided Engineering, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, Semiconductor Intellectual Property, and Services categories reported double-digit growth. Further, all geographic regions reported substantial growth.”

The companies tracked in the report employed 60,106 people globally in Q4 2023, an 8.9% jump over the Q4 2022 headcount of 55,192 and up 0.6% compared to Q3 2023.

Revenue by product and application category – YoY change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 19.5% to USD 1,512.1 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 19.3%.



IC Physical Design and Verification revenue declined 1% to USD 691.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 20%.



Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue rose 21% to USD 410.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 18.9%.



Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 13.7% to USD 1,632.4 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 5.9%.



Services revenue jumped 25.4% to USD 176.2 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 10.8%.

Revenue by region – YoY change