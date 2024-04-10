ESD industry posts $4.4B in Revenue in Q4 2023
Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 14% to USD 4,423 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the USD 3,879.9 million logged in the third quarter of 2023, the ESD Alliance.
The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 14.1%.
“Electronic design automation (EDA) continued to report strong revenue growth in Q4 2023,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. “The Computer-Aided Engineering, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, Semiconductor Intellectual Property, and Services categories reported double-digit growth. Further, all geographic regions reported substantial growth.”
The companies tracked in the report employed 60,106 people globally in Q4 2023, an 8.9% jump over the Q4 2022 headcount of 55,192 and up 0.6% compared to Q3 2023.
Revenue by product and application category – YoY change
- Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 19.5% to USD 1,512.1 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 19.3%.
- IC Physical Design and Verification revenue declined 1% to USD 691.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 20%.
- Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue rose 21% to USD 410.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 18.9%.
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 13.7% to USD 1,632.4 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 5.9%.
- Services revenue jumped 25.4% to USD 176.2 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 10.8%.
Revenue by region – YoY change
- The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 1,921 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2023, an 11.9% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 11.6%.
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 608.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2023, a 20.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 17.8%.
- Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services grew 8.3% to USD 262 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 9.4%.
- Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,631.8 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2023, a 15.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 16.7%.