Averna acquires automated test solutions provider ELCOM

In a statement regarding the acquisition, President and CEO of Averna, François Rainville said that ELCOM's expertise and strategic positioning in the automotive/EV, energy, and machine vision markets perfectly complement Averna's.

With 150+ new employees, this acquisition adds significant capacity in power electronics, machine vision, power grid measurements and analysis and industrial automation skillsets to Averna.

The acquisition of ELCOM, which included its subsidiaries RH-Tech s.r.o. and ELTIA s.r.o., aims to leverage the talents and resources of ELCOM's well-established teams.

"Joining forces with Averna presents exciting opportunities for growth and innovation." says Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, former President and Chairman of the Board at ELCOM and now Vice-President – Averna Czech Republic. "We believe that our joint values and combined efforts will benefit our respective companies and customers."

Dr. Kaminsky, alongside key members of the ELCOM management team, are now shareholders within Averna and will be actively contributing to the company's growth.