Taiwan DRAM manufacturers gradually resume production

Following the wake of the earthquake, TrendForce undertook an in-depth analysis of its effects on the DRAM industry – which showed a sector with remarkable resilience that faced minimal interruptions.

Supplier Fab location Earthquake impact Recovery progress Micron Taoyuan Taoyuan site reported that >60% of its wafers in process had to be scrapped ~80% of wafer capacity recovered by morning of April 8th Taichung Already achieved full recovery by April 8th Nanya New Taipei Most wafers still require inspection since the machines cannot bear the load Already achieved full recovery by April 8th Winbond Taichung Wafer loss equivalent to 1% or total 2Q24 output Already achieved full recovery by April 8th PSMC Hsinchu p3 fab experienced the most significant loss ~90% of wafer capacity recovered by morning of April 8th. Full recovery expected to occur the same day.

By April 8th, DRAM makers such as Micron, Nanya, PSMC, and Winbond had resumed full operations. TrendForce points out that Micron's progression to cutting-edge processes — specifically the 1alpha and 1beta nm technologies — is anticipated to significantly alter the landscape of DRAM bit production. In contrast, other Taiwanese DRAM manufacturers continue to use 38 and 25nm technologies, contributing less to overall output. The analysts predict that the impact of the earthquake on DRAM output for the second quarter will be manageable, at 1%.